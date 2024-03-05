trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727593
UP govt removes state police recruitment board chairperson Renuka Mishra

Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 02:12 PM IST
Action on UP Paper Leak Case Update: Major action has been taken in the UP Paper Leak case. The Police Recruitment Board Chairman has been removed. Board President Renuka Mishra has been removed. This big action has been taken in the paper leak case. Rajeev Krishna has been made the new president.

