UP: Income Tax, GST department conducts raid at garment factory in Noida

|Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 02:20 PM IST
Joint team of Income Tax and GST department conducted raids at a garments factory in Noida, Uttar Pradesh on November 06. Further details are awaited.

