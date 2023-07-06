trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631485
NewsVideos
videoDetails

UP: Man arrested for making hoax bomb threat call at Prem Mandir in Vrindavan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
Mathura Police on July 5 arrested a man for making a hoax bomb threat call at Vrindavan’s Prem Mandir. The police informed that a bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot and vacated the premises. However, no objectionable material was recovered from the spot.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

J&K: Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Nepal receive warm welcome in Kathua
play icon2:3
J&K: Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Nepal receive warm welcome in Kathua
Heavy Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR
play icon1:35
Heavy Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR
Man opens bank account in name of Noida authority cheats for 3.9 crores
play icon1:7
Man opens bank account in name of Noida authority cheats for 3.9 crores
Khalistani Separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Killed In An Accident In United States?
play icon2:11
Khalistani Separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Killed In An Accident In United States?
Sharad Pawar daughter Supriya along with daughter Supriya left for NCP working committee meeting in Delhi
play icon6:27
Sharad Pawar daughter Supriya along with daughter Supriya left for NCP working committee meeting in Delhi
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

J&K: Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Nepal receive warm welcome in Kathua
play icon2:3
J&K: Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Nepal receive warm welcome in Kathua
Heavy Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR
play icon1:35
Heavy Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR
Man opens bank account in name of Noida authority cheats for 3.9 crores
play icon1:7
Man opens bank account in name of Noida authority cheats for 3.9 crores
Khalistani Separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Killed In An Accident In United States?
play icon2:11
Khalistani Separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Killed In An Accident In United States?
Sharad Pawar daughter Supriya along with daughter Supriya left for NCP working committee meeting in Delhi
play icon6:27
Sharad Pawar daughter Supriya along with daughter Supriya left for NCP working committee meeting in Delhi