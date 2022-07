UP-MP Superfast: CM Yogi Gorakhpur Visit | BJP Mission 2024

CM Yogi Adityanath will be leaving for Gorakhpur today on his three-day tour. CM Yogi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of 208 projects worth 464 crores of various departments here.

| Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 08:52 AM IST

