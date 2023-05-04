NewsVideos
videoDetails

UP Municipal Election 2023: BSP Chief Mayawati casts vote

|Updated: May 04, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
BSP Chief Mayawati cast her vote for UP Municipal Election in Lucknow on May 04. After casting the vote, she said that BSP is confident of getting good votes in this election.
}

All Videos

'Very Concerned': DCW Chief After 'Drunk' Cops 'Misbehave' With Wrestlers
1:54
'Very Concerned': DCW Chief After 'Drunk' Cops 'Misbehave' With Wrestlers
Know solutions to all your questions from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 4th May 2023
15:16
Know solutions to all your questions from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 4th May 2023
'Did We Win Medals To See This Day?': Vinesh Phogat On Ruckus Between Wrestlers And Police
2:14
'Did We Win Medals To See This Day?': Vinesh Phogat On Ruckus Between Wrestlers And Police
Know full details on Voting Percentage amid UP Civic Elections
11:16
Know full details on Voting Percentage amid UP Civic Elections
Wrestlers made huge allegation on Delhi Police
11:29
Wrestlers made huge allegation on Delhi Police

Trending Videos

1:54
'Very Concerned': DCW Chief After 'Drunk' Cops 'Misbehave' With Wrestlers
15:16
Know solutions to all your questions from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 4th May 2023
2:14
'Did We Win Medals To See This Day?': Vinesh Phogat On Ruckus Between Wrestlers And Police
11:16
Know full details on Voting Percentage amid UP Civic Elections
11:29
Wrestlers made huge allegation on Delhi Police