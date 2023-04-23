NewsVideos
UP News: Keshav Prasad Maurya will be on Prayagraj tour today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
Keshav Prasad Maurya will be on Prayagraj tour today. Deputy CM will go to advocate Umesh Pal's house on Sunday. During this he will meet his mother and wife.

