UP: One child dead, another injured after swing breaks at school in Bahraich

|Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
One child has died while another was seriously injured after a swing broke at a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, an official said on October 12. "The child's body has been sent for post-mortem. Will check all the schools in the district and also get a report on how many schools have unsafe swings. We will also get the buses checked," Bahraich City Magistrate Jyoti Rai told reporters. "We were not even told what happened to the children. We came to know that they are taken to the district hospital when we came to school," said a family member.

