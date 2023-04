videoDetails

UP Police at Sabarmati Jail to take Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 03:04 PM IST

The UP Police team has again reached Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail today. It is being told that the UP police will bring Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj for questioning in the Umesh Pal murder case.