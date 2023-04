videoDetails

UP Police reaches Sabarmati Jail to take Atiq Ahmed back to Prayagraj

| Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 01:04 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed, accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, will be brought to Prayagraj once again. In this connection, UP Police has reached Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat from where Atiq will be taken to Prayagraj.