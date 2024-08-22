Advertisement
UP Police recruitment exam will start from tomorrow

Sonam|Updated: Aug 22, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
News related to UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam. Constable recruitment exam will start from tomorrow. Exam in 2 shifts from 23 to 31 August. Recruitment exam is to be held for 60244 posts. 1174 exam centers have been set up in 67 districts. Recruitment exam cancelled due to paper leak. There is enthusiasm among the youth about the constable recruitment exam starting from 23 August in Uttar Pradesh. Nine and a half lakh candidates will appear for the exam on the first day of the exam for more than 60 thousand recruitments. But it is important to keep some things in mind so that they can give the exam comfortably.

