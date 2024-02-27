trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725433
UP Rajya Sabha Election: Those looking for profit will leave, says Akhilesh

Sonam|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
Before the Lok Sabha elections, there is a big election riot today regarding the Rajya Sabha elections. Amidst the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, 7 Samajwadi Party MLAs have so far met CM Yogi Adityanath. Apart from Manoj Pandey, who resigned from SP, SP MLAs Abhay Singh, Rakesh Singh, Rakesh Pandey, Vinod Chaturvedi, Pooja Pal and Maharaji Prajapati have also met CM Yogi.

