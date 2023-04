videoDetails

UP STF found Foreign revolver after Asad's Encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 04:00 PM IST

UP STF got huge success in Umesh Pal murder case. UP STF has killed Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and shooter Ghulam during an encounter in Jhansi. After the encounter, the police have recovered foreign weapons from Assad, in which a revolver and many other weapons have been found.