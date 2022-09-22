UP: Under-construction roof of Islamia College collapses in Gorakhpur, rescue operation underway

| Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Reportedly, an under-construction roof in Islamia College, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh collapsed on September 21. A coordinated rescue operation was conducted by the Police along with fire services, NDRF and SDRF.Senior Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Grover said, “We got information from Islamia College this evening that an under-construction roof has collapsed. It is suspected that 2 people are buried under the debris. Police team along with fire services, NDRF, SDRF reached on spot and conducted a rescue operation.”