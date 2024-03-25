Advertisement
UP Viral Video: Aunty's Gold Chain Snatched While Making Instagram Reel - Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 25, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
: In a viral video from Uttar Pradesh, an aunty had her gold chain snatched by a bike-borne thief while she was filming an Instagram reel. The incident, shared by @gharkekalesh on Twitter, has sparked concern over public safety, prompting calls for increased vigilance and security measures.

