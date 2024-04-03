Advertisement
UP Viral Video: Boy Assaults His Own Mother Outside A Temple In Bulandshahr

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
: In a disturbing viral video, watch as Durgesh Sharma is seen chasing and physically assaulting his own mother outside a temple in Bulandshahr. The appalling incident occurred in broad daylight, prompting outrage among viewers. However, the responsible actions of vigilant locals who intervened, apprehended Durgesh, and handed him over to the authorities have been widely praised. Their swift response underscores the importance of community involvement in upholding justice and ensuring the safety of vulnerable individuals.

