Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

UP Viral Video: E-Rickshaw Driver Claims Being Slapped By Homeguard Over Parking Issue At Hospital Gate

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A viral video shared by @Gharkekalesh on Twitter captures an e-rickshaw driver claiming to have been slapped by a homeguard over a parking dispute at a hospital gate in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh. The incident has sparked widespread attention, highlighting concerns over safety and conflicts in managing parking areas.

All Videos

Bengaluru Viral Video: Woman Chased By Three Men Near Koramangala, Records Incident While Calling Police
Play Icon02:20
Bengaluru Viral Video: Woman Chased By Three Men Near Koramangala, Records Incident While Calling Police
Atishi Marlena makes huge allegation on BJP
Play Icon12:53
Atishi Marlena makes huge allegation on BJP
Viral Video: Road Rage Escalates To Punching Fight Between Men And Truck Driver Over Parking Dispute
Play Icon01:02
 Viral Video: Road Rage Escalates To Punching Fight Between Men And Truck Driver Over Parking Dispute
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: 'Durgesh Pathak and I will also be arrested',Says Atishi
Play Icon10:25
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: 'Durgesh Pathak and I will also be arrested',Says Atishi
Viral Video: Taylor Swift's
Play Icon00:26
Viral Video: Taylor Swift's "Love Story" Sung by Girl in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar Earns Desi Swifties' Fan Love On Internet

Trending Videos

Bengaluru Viral Video: Woman Chased By Three Men Near Koramangala, Records Incident While Calling Police
play icon2:20
Bengaluru Viral Video: Woman Chased By Three Men Near Koramangala, Records Incident While Calling Police
Atishi Marlena makes huge allegation on BJP
play icon12:53
Atishi Marlena makes huge allegation on BJP
Viral Video: Road Rage Escalates To Punching Fight Between Men And Truck Driver Over Parking Dispute
play icon1:2
Viral Video: Road Rage Escalates To Punching Fight Between Men And Truck Driver Over Parking Dispute
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: 'Durgesh Pathak and I will also be arrested',Says Atishi
play icon10:25
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: 'Durgesh Pathak and I will also be arrested',Says Atishi
Viral Video: Taylor Swift's
play icon0:26
Viral Video: Taylor Swift's "Love Story" Sung by Girl in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar Earns Desi Swifties' Fan Love On Internet