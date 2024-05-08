Advertisement
Up Viral Video: Kanpur Student Burn Teen's Hair, Hit Him On Private Part; Incident Caught On Camera

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 08, 2024, 10:56 AM IST
A young student from Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, went through a terrifying incident in Kanpur when senior pupils demanded an unbelievable amount of Rs 2 lakh. Enrolled in coaching programs for competitive exams, the victim ran into difficulties after losing Rs 20,000 in an online game that the seniors had given him. He was then subjected to constant abuse from them. The unsettling occurrence, which was caught on camera and went viral, has caused a great deal of indignation, highlighting how vulnerable pupils are and how urgently better safety protocols need to be implemented in schools.

