UP: Water level of Gomti River rises in Lucknow, DM Surya Pal Gangwar inspects affected areas

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
The water level of the Gomti River rose due to incessant rain in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on September 11. District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar inspected the affected areas. Meanwhile, it has been raining heavily since September 10 in Lucknow and more rainfall is expected on September 11. According to the India Meteorological Department, maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 30 Degrees Celsius and 25 Degrees Celsius respectively.
