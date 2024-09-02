videoDetails

Theft at Apna Dal S MLA Vinay Verma's residence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 05:28 PM IST

A case of theft has come to light in the most secure Butler Colony of Lucknow MLAs. Where thieves stole taps and wash basins from the house of Apna Dal S MLA Vinay Verma. The surprising thing is that there is a police post next to it. And no one got a clue of the theft. Vinay Verma is an MLA from Shohratgarh seat of Siddharthnagar. And lives in the government residence of Butler Palace. The police is now trying to trace the thieves through CCTV.