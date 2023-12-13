trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698614
Lok Sabha Security Breach Update: Who is responsible?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 09:25 PM IST
During the proceedings in the Lok Sabha, a significant security lapse occurred as two youths jumped into the chamber. The individuals involved in the leap are identified as Sagar and Manoranjan. The accused in the Parliament breach, Manoranjan, is the son of an entertainer. It is worth mentioning that both youths had smoke crackers in their hands, emitting yellow smoke. Meanwhile, a significant statement has been released by the mother of the accused during this incident.

