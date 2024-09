videoDetails

Uproar in Haryana over making school girls wear hijab

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

There was a ruckus in a government school in Baroli area of ​​Sonipat in Haryana when Hindu girl students were made to wear hijab. The teachers had made the girls wear this hijab. After the picture of this went viral on social media, Hindu organizations and people of the area reached the school and created a ruckus. Angry people accused the school of misleading Hindu girl students about their religion.