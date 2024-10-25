Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2811594https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/uproar-over-love-jihad-in-madhya-pradesh-2811594.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uproar over 'Love Jihad' in Madhya Pradesh!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 25, 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A shocking incident has come to light from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. There was a ruckus when the marriage of a Hindu girl with a Muslim boy was fixed.

All Videos

Tethered drones to provide security at Kumbh 2025
Play Icon01:35
Tethered drones to provide security at Kumbh 2025
Indian Army vehicle attacked in Jammu Kashmir
Play Icon02:33
Indian Army vehicle attacked in Jammu Kashmir
Heavy rains lash parts of Bengal as Cyclone Dana makes landfall
Play Icon02:23
Heavy rains lash parts of Bengal as Cyclone Dana makes landfall
Big news for pensioners
Play Icon01:22
Big news for pensioners
DNA: Rahul Gandhi Questions SEBI Chief’s Absence from PAC Hearing
Play Icon05:33
DNA: Rahul Gandhi Questions SEBI Chief’s Absence from PAC Hearing

Trending Videos

Tethered drones to provide security at Kumbh 2025
play icon1:35
Tethered drones to provide security at Kumbh 2025
Indian Army vehicle attacked in Jammu Kashmir
play icon2:33
Indian Army vehicle attacked in Jammu Kashmir
Heavy rains lash parts of Bengal as Cyclone Dana makes landfall
play icon2:23
Heavy rains lash parts of Bengal as Cyclone Dana makes landfall
Big news for pensioners
play icon1:22
Big news for pensioners
DNA: Rahul Gandhi Questions SEBI Chief’s Absence from PAC Hearing
play icon5:33
DNA: Rahul Gandhi Questions SEBI Chief’s Absence from PAC Hearing
NEWS ON ONE CLICK