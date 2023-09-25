trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666835
Uproar over removal of encroachment in Agra! Satsangis attacks police team

Sep 25, 2023
Agra Atikraman News: There was a clash between hundreds of workers of Radha Swami Satsang Sabha and the police during the removal of illegal encroachment in Tajnagari Agra on Sunday. The workers of Satsangi Sabha not only pelted stones at the police administration but also assaulted them. 20 policemen, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), and six satsangis were injured in the stone pelting. Police said that the incident took place in Dayalbagh area.
