UP's Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak makes big statement on Atiq Ahmed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 03:08 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed, who is serving sentence in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case, will be taken to Prayagraj again. This time he will be questioned in the Umesh Pal murder case. Regarding Atiq, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak gave a statement that BJP will end the mafia