UP's political noise, score of 80, Yogi-Akhilesh will fight

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 03:53 PM IST
Loksabha Election 2024: Political noise has started in UP before the Lok Sabha elections, BJP is running with the target of winning all 80 seats in UP in the Lok Sabha elections, because if BJP does not get 80 seats in UP, BJP will be able to win more than the majority figure. Can stay behind

