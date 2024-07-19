हिन्दी
UPSC files FIR against Puja Khedkar
Sonam
|
Updated:
Jul 19, 2024, 06:44 PM IST
Follow Us
IAS Pooja Khedkar Update: UPSC has issued notice to trainee IAS Pooja Khedkar. UPSC has registered a case against Pooja Khedkar.
