UPSC Topper: Mayur Hazarika, who secured 5th rank, gave Guru Mantra to the students!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 23, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
Ishita Kishore has secured the first position in UPSC 2022 results, while Garima Lohia, Uma Harthi N and Smriti Mishra have secured the second, third and fourth positions respectively. Mayur Hazarika secured fifth position and gave Guru Mantra to the students

