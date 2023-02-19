videoDetails

Urfi Javed Wears Upside-Down T-shirt and Ripped Jeans to the gym, Gets Trolled Again for her Bizarre Outfit- Watch

| Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 01:00 PM IST

Urfi Javed is an internet sensation and actress who is known for her weird dressing sense and fashion statement. From making a dress out of garbage to covering her modesty with cellphones, wires and even champagne glasses, she has done it all. Now, in the latest video, Urfi wore a purple coloured upside-down t-shirt with white ripped jeans as she was clicked while going to the gym.