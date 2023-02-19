NewsVideos
videoDetails

Urfi Javed Wears Upside-Down T-shirt and Ripped Jeans to the gym, Gets Trolled Again for her Bizarre Outfit- Watch

|Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Urfi Javed is an internet sensation and actress who is known for her weird dressing sense and fashion statement. From making a dress out of garbage to covering her modesty with cellphones, wires and even champagne glasses, she has done it all. Now, in the latest video, Urfi wore a purple coloured upside-down t-shirt with white ripped jeans as she was clicked while going to the gym.

All Videos

Delhi Excise Policy: Manish Sisodia Retaliates On BJP's Allegations,says, 'They Wants Me To Get Arrested'
2:36
Delhi Excise Policy: Manish Sisodia Retaliates On BJP's Allegations,says, 'They Wants Me To Get Arrested'
IND Vs AUS Test 2023: Australia 'All Out' In Second Test! India Gets A Target Of 115 Runs To Win
3:31
IND Vs AUS Test 2023: Australia 'All Out' In Second Test! India Gets A Target Of 115 Runs To Win
Big statement of Sanjay Raut – 2000 crore deal for Shiv Sena election symbol. Shivsena
9:46
Big statement of Sanjay Raut – 2000 crore deal for Shiv Sena election symbol. Shivsena
Bageshwar Dham: Baba's latest most explosive interview, fiercely attacked Sanatan's opponents
3:7
Bageshwar Dham: Baba's latest most explosive interview, fiercely attacked Sanatan's opponents
Delhi Excise Policy: Manish Sisodia appeals to CBI, seeks for some time
25:25
Delhi Excise Policy: Manish Sisodia appeals to CBI, seeks for some time

Trending Videos

2:36
Delhi Excise Policy: Manish Sisodia Retaliates On BJP's Allegations,says, 'They Wants Me To Get Arrested'
3:31
IND Vs AUS Test 2023: Australia 'All Out' In Second Test! India Gets A Target Of 115 Runs To Win
9:46
Big statement of Sanjay Raut – 2000 crore deal for Shiv Sena election symbol. Shivsena
3:7
Bageshwar Dham: Baba's latest most explosive interview, fiercely attacked Sanatan's opponents
25:25
Delhi Excise Policy: Manish Sisodia appeals to CBI, seeks for some time