US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo participates in Holi festivities at Rajnath Singh's house

|Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo participates in Holi festivities at Rajnath Singh's house Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated Holi at his residence. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo participated in the celebrations. Union Minister Piyush Goyal, and BJP Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi too were in attendance at the joyous occasion.“It's an honour for me to be here on such a holiday. I felt so welcomed by the Minister, it's fantastic. Happy Holi!,” said US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo as she participates in Holi celebrations at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi.

