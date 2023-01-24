videoDetails

US introduces new initiative to shorten Indian visa applicants' wait times

| Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 12:20 AM IST

Promising to bring its visa staff across the U.S. embassy and five consulates in India back up to full strength in the next few months, the U.S. on Sunday said it was launching a “surge” in staffing and a number of other measures to increase visa processing capacity across the country. The statement came even as U.S. missions in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad clock up processing times of up to two years for a normal visitor visa for tourism or business (B1/B2). US introduces new initiative to shorten Indian visa applicants' wait times