US NSA's big statement on Khalistan dispute, shock to Trudeau

|Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 07:12 AM IST
Justin Trudeau on Khalistan: America's big statement has come amid the India-Canada Khalistan dispute. American NSA said that it is in constant touch with India. Joe Biden can talk to PM Modi.
Breaking News: Zelensky suddenly arrives in America, Russia keeps a close eye
play icon0:57
Breaking News: Zelensky suddenly arrives in America, Russia keeps a close eye
Today BJP will 'congratulate' PM Modi on 'Nari Shakti Vandan'
play icon1:12
Today BJP will 'congratulate' PM Modi on 'Nari Shakti Vandan'
Canada surrendered! We are not provoking India- Justin Trudeau
play icon1:3
Canada surrendered! We are not provoking India- Justin Trudeau
Women MPs surprised as soon as the bill was passed!
play icon7:54
Women MPs surprised as soon as the bill was passed!
Women Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
play icon6:4
Women Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha

