US Open 2023: Fan Kicked Out For Shouting 'Hitler Phrase' Against Germany's Alexander Zverev

|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
Alexander Zverev of Germany objected about a "Hitler phrase" being screamed from the stands on Monday, and as a result, a fan was sent out of the US Open. When the incident occurred, Zverev was serving in the fourth set of his match against Italian Jannik Sinner in the round of 16 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
