US Open 2023 Final: America's Coco Gauff Beats World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka To Win 1st Grand Slam

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus was defeated in a hard-fought match by American teenager Coco Gauff on Saturday, giving the teenager from the United States her maiden Grand Slam victory. Gauff, 19, turned her season around with a brave effort on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court, winning 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in 2 hours and 6 minutes.
 200 hours of negotiating, 300 bilateral meetings, and 15 drafts, G20 Sherpa cites hard work for Delhi Consensus
 200 hours of negotiating, 300 bilateral meetings, and 15 drafts, G20 Sherpa cites hard work for Delhi Consensus
G20 Summit 2023: Inside Visuals From Bharat Mandapam In Delhi's Pragati Maidan
G20 Summit 2023: Inside Visuals From Bharat Mandapam In Delhi's Pragati Maidan
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with his British Counterpart Rishi Sunak on sidelines of G20 Summit
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with his British Counterpart Rishi Sunak on sidelines of G20 Summit
G20 Summit 2023: US President Joe Biden's Selfie With Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina
G20 Summit 2023: US President Joe Biden's Selfie With Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina
When the security agency suddenly came on alert mode at Rajghat
When the security agency suddenly came on alert mode at Rajghat

