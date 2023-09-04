trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657875
NewsVideos
videoDetails

US Open 2023: Iga Swiatek's 75-Week World No.1 Ranking Comes To End, After Losing To Ostapenko

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 08:02 PM IST
In the round of 16 at Flushing Meadows on Sunday, world No. 1 Iga Witek was defeated by Jeena Ostapenko, extending her remarkable undefeated record over the player.
Follow Us

All Videos

Kejriwal in Rajasthan announces free electricity!
play icon6:58
Kejriwal in Rajasthan announces free electricity!
‘I am disappointed, but…’, Says Joe Biden on Xi Jinping skipping G20 summit in India
play icon3:11
‘I am disappointed, but…’, Says Joe Biden on Xi Jinping skipping G20 summit in India
Sadhvi Shivani Durga's response to Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement
play icon8:8
Sadhvi Shivani Durga's response to Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement
'Mahasangrama' on reservation in Maharashtra! MNS chief Raj Thackeray reached among the protesters
play icon5:42
'Mahasangrama' on reservation in Maharashtra! MNS chief Raj Thackeray reached among the protesters
Dhirendra Shastri's reply to Udhayanidhi Stalin!
play icon7:16
Dhirendra Shastri's reply to Udhayanidhi Stalin!

Trending Videos

Kejriwal in Rajasthan announces free electricity!
play icon6:58
Kejriwal in Rajasthan announces free electricity!
‘I am disappointed, but…’, Says Joe Biden on Xi Jinping skipping G20 summit in India
play icon3:11
‘I am disappointed, but…’, Says Joe Biden on Xi Jinping skipping G20 summit in India
Sadhvi Shivani Durga's response to Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement
play icon8:8
Sadhvi Shivani Durga's response to Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement
'Mahasangrama' on reservation in Maharashtra! MNS chief Raj Thackeray reached among the protesters
play icon5:42
'Mahasangrama' on reservation in Maharashtra! MNS chief Raj Thackeray reached among the protesters
Dhirendra Shastri's reply to Udhayanidhi Stalin!
play icon7:16
Dhirendra Shastri's reply to Udhayanidhi Stalin!
sports videos,