trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657389
NewsVideos
videoDetails

US Open 2023: 'Warrior' Ons Jabeur Stages Comeback To Defeat Injured Marie Bouzkova

|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
Despite playing poorly on Saturday, an injured Ons Jabeur defeated Marie Bouzkova 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-3 to advance to the third round of the U.S. Open. In spite of feeling like a "zombie" this week owing to sickness, the fifth-seeded Tunisian defeated the composed Bouzkova by pounding down 56 wins under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Follow Us

All Videos

How are the preparations in Delhi regarding G20? Strong security from ground to sky
play icon8:20
How are the preparations in Delhi regarding G20? Strong security from ground to sky
Amit Shah lashed out at the Gehlot government in Rajasthan, said – Congress only did politics of appeasement
play icon5:25
Amit Shah lashed out at the Gehlot government in Rajasthan, said – Congress only did politics of appeasement
'Suryayaan' revealed many secrets of the sun, the world was surprised
play icon3:6
'Suryayaan' revealed many secrets of the sun, the world was surprised
Kejriwal's entry in Haryana elections! 'Crying for change'
play icon6:14
Kejriwal's entry in Haryana elections! 'Crying for change'
Home Minister on Rajasthan tour, addressed public meeting in Dungarpur
play icon6:56
Home Minister on Rajasthan tour, addressed public meeting in Dungarpur

Trending Videos

How are the preparations in Delhi regarding G20? Strong security from ground to sky
play icon8:20
How are the preparations in Delhi regarding G20? Strong security from ground to sky
Amit Shah lashed out at the Gehlot government in Rajasthan, said – Congress only did politics of appeasement
play icon5:25
Amit Shah lashed out at the Gehlot government in Rajasthan, said – Congress only did politics of appeasement
'Suryayaan' revealed many secrets of the sun, the world was surprised
play icon3:6
'Suryayaan' revealed many secrets of the sun, the world was surprised
Kejriwal's entry in Haryana elections! 'Crying for change'
play icon6:14
Kejriwal's entry in Haryana elections! 'Crying for change'
Home Minister on Rajasthan tour, addressed public meeting in Dungarpur
play icon6:56
Home Minister on Rajasthan tour, addressed public meeting in Dungarpur