Uttar Pradesh Rain Update: Rain in Barabanki for 8 hours continuously, schools closed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
Due to continuous rain for 8 hours in Barabanki, UP, streets and houses filled with water. There are reports of many people getting trapped due to rain. Also, school holidays have been fixed and NET examination to be held today has been postponed.
