Uttarakhand Assembly passes UCC Bill

Sonam|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 07:26 PM IST
Uniform Civil Code Bill: Taking a historic step, the Uttarakhand Assembly on Wednesday passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill. Uttarakhand has become the first state in independent India to do so. The bill was introduced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with the aim of establishing uniform marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance laws for all citizens regardless of their religion.

