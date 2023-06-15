NewsVideos
Uttarakhand: Business Owners Shut Shops In Purola, Due To Implementation Of Section 144

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Tension continues in Purola of Uttarkashi district where Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed by the district administration. Purola has been converted into a cantonment after the imposition of Section 144.

