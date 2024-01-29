trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715262
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami makes huge remark on UCC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami makes huge statement over Uniform Civil Code. CM Dhami said that the committee will submit the report on 2nd February. Know the whole matter in detail in this report.

