Uttarakhand CM Dhami Takes Indian Constitution Copy, Set to Introduce Uniform Civil Code Bill

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami departs from his residence in Dehradun, carrying a copy of the Indian Constitution. Today, he is scheduled to present the Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand 2024 Bill in the State Assembly. This significant legislative move aims to address legal uniformity across personal laws.

