videoDetails

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Exclusive

| Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 04:26 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Update: BJP has registered a big victory on all five seats in Uttarakhand. Now discussions have started about the formation of the India Alliance government in the country. Along with the counting of Lok Sabha Election Results 2024, the results of 543 seats will be announced today. After which it will be decided whether the NDA government will be formed in the country or the I.N.D.I.A alliance will win.