Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Offers Prayers At Kedarnath Temple

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered prayers at Kedarnath Temple in Rudraprayag district on June 16. He also inspected the re-development work at Kedarnath Dham.

