trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719747
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttarakhand News: Ajay seriously injured in Haldwani violence

|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 04:24 PM IST
Follow Us
Uttarakhand Haldwani Violence Update: Ruckus broke out in Banbhulpura area of Haldwani in Uttarakhand on Thursday. The city team had reached Malik's garden to remove illegal encroachment, on which the miscreants started pelting stones. It is being told that so far four people have died in this incident. During this time, a person named Ajay also suffered serious injuries.

All Videos

Chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Detained By Police In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh
Play Icon00:31
Chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Detained By Police In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh
Tamil Nadu Fire: One Injured as Fire Erupts at Coimbatore Factory; Firefighters on Scene
Play Icon00:47
 Tamil Nadu Fire: One Injured as Fire Erupts at Coimbatore Factory; Firefighters on Scene
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Police man injured in Haldwani Violence
Play Icon02:01
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Police man injured in Haldwani Violence
Chief Secretary Radha Raturi makes huge statement on Haldwani Violence
Play Icon06:35
Chief Secretary Radha Raturi makes huge statement on Haldwani Violence
Tauqeer Raza makes huge remark on Haldwani Violence
Play Icon01:37
Tauqeer Raza makes huge remark on Haldwani Violence

Trending Videos

Chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Detained By Police In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh
play icon0:31
Chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Detained By Police In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh
Tamil Nadu Fire: One Injured as Fire Erupts at Coimbatore Factory; Firefighters on Scene
play icon0:47
Tamil Nadu Fire: One Injured as Fire Erupts at Coimbatore Factory; Firefighters on Scene
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Police man injured in Haldwani Violence
play icon2:1
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Police man injured in Haldwani Violence
Chief Secretary Radha Raturi makes huge statement on Haldwani Violence
play icon6:35
Chief Secretary Radha Raturi makes huge statement on Haldwani Violence
Tauqeer Raza makes huge remark on Haldwani Violence
play icon1:37
Tauqeer Raza makes huge remark on Haldwani Violence