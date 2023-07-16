trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636155
Uttarakhand: Vehicular movement resumes near Joshimath-Malari highway in Chamoli

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
Vehicular movement resumed after Border Roads Organisation (BRO) built a temporary bridge near the Joshimath-Malari highway at Jumma village in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli on July 16. Notably, a bridge connecting Joshimath was washed away due to a spate in the Deogarh drain near Joshimath-Malari Highway on July 10.
