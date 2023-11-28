trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693134
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttarkashi Rescue Update: 41 ambulances deployed at the tunnel gate

|Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: The rescue operation of workers trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarkashi is continuing. It has been 17 days since the rescue operation of the workers in Uttarkashi...now the news is coming that the workers will be taken to the hospital as soon as they come out. Now all the ambulances are being brought to the tunnel gate. Mattresses have also been taken inside the tunnel. Earlier it was reported that. now the news is coming that the workers will be taken to the hospital as soon as they come out. A team of doctors and 41 ambulances are waiting for the workers outside the tunnel. before this Now the news is coming that women from Gangotri Dham were seen singing Pahari songs for the safety of the laborers outside the tunnel. Women worshiped Ganga Maiya and Nagdevata by singing songs. before this Now the news is coming that the workers can come out at any time.. Ambulances have been asked to be ready outside. The family has been told to bring their clothes. And keep the bag ready...before this An exclusive video of rat miners digging in the tunnel has surfaced..in which they are seen pulling soil from the pipe. now only 5 meters of drilling is left...it is hoped that the workers can be rescued safely today. CM Dhami has also reached the rescue site. Now to bring them back safely, along with the army and rescue team, rat miners have also entered the tunnel. Apart from the drilling and vertical drilling of the tunnel from the Silkyara end, work has also started on the third plan. Meanwhile, L&T official while giving a statement said that good news regarding the laborers can come today.
Follow Us

All Videos

Kashi Glows With Glory On Dev Diwali, Fireworks Light Up The Sky Of Uttar Pradesh
Play Icon5:37
Kashi Glows With Glory On Dev Diwali, Fireworks Light Up The Sky Of Uttar Pradesh
Play Icon1:57
"Great fortune for me...", Prime Minister Modi Participates In The Koti Deepotsavam In Hyderabad
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Arnold Dix's Baukhnag puja before 'GOOD NEWS'
Play Icon4:57
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Arnold Dix's Baukhnag puja before 'GOOD NEWS'
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: 41 ambulances deployed at the tunnel gate
Play Icon19:25
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: 41 ambulances deployed at the tunnel gate
Cricket Fans Gather To Jammu To Witness Legends League Match | Zee News English
Play Icon2:39
Cricket Fans Gather To Jammu To Witness Legends League Match | Zee News English

Trending Videos

Kashi Glows With Glory On Dev Diwali, Fireworks Light Up The Sky Of Uttar Pradesh
play icon5:37
Kashi Glows With Glory On Dev Diwali, Fireworks Light Up The Sky Of Uttar Pradesh
play icon1:57
"Great fortune for me...", Prime Minister Modi Participates In The Koti Deepotsavam In Hyderabad
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Arnold Dix's Baukhnag puja before 'GOOD NEWS'
play icon4:57
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Arnold Dix's Baukhnag puja before 'GOOD NEWS'
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: 41 ambulances deployed at the tunnel gate
play icon19:25
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: 41 ambulances deployed at the tunnel gate
Cricket Fans Gather To Jammu To Witness Legends League Match | Zee News English
play icon2:39
Cricket Fans Gather To Jammu To Witness Legends League Match | Zee News English
uttarkashi tunnel collapse,uttarkashi tunnel news today,uttarkashi rat mining video,uttarkashi tunnel accident,Hindi News,uttarkashi tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel hadsa,rat miners in uttarkashi tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation,Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update,tunnel collapse in uttarkashi,Rat miners,Breaking News,uttarkashi breaking,Uttarakhand news,tunnel news,Rat miners,Pahadi song,Workers will be taken to hospital,air ambulance,