Uttarkashi Rescue Update: 41 ambulances deployed at the tunnel gate

| Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 04:56 PM IST

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: The rescue operation of workers trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarkashi is continuing. It has been 17 days since the rescue operation of the workers in Uttarkashi...now the news is coming that the workers will be taken to the hospital as soon as they come out. Now all the ambulances are being brought to the tunnel gate. Mattresses have also been taken inside the tunnel. Earlier it was reported that. now the news is coming that the workers will be taken to the hospital as soon as they come out. A team of doctors and 41 ambulances are waiting for the workers outside the tunnel. before this Now the news is coming that women from Gangotri Dham were seen singing Pahari songs for the safety of the laborers outside the tunnel. Women worshiped Ganga Maiya and Nagdevata by singing songs. before this Now the news is coming that the workers can come out at any time.. Ambulances have been asked to be ready outside. The family has been told to bring their clothes. And keep the bag ready...before this An exclusive video of rat miners digging in the tunnel has surfaced..in which they are seen pulling soil from the pipe. now only 5 meters of drilling is left...it is hoped that the workers can be rescued safely today. CM Dhami has also reached the rescue site. Now to bring them back safely, along with the army and rescue team, rat miners have also entered the tunnel. Apart from the drilling and vertical drilling of the tunnel from the Silkyara end, work has also started on the third plan. Meanwhile, L&T official while giving a statement said that good news regarding the laborers can come today.