trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690467
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Can 40 Workers Uphold Hope As They Still Awaits To Be Rescued?

|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Can 40 Workers Uphold Hope As They Still Awaits To Be Rescued? Rescue teams in Uttarakhand are battling against time to evacuate 41 construction workers who have been trapped under debris for over 170 hours following a tunnel collapse.
Follow Us

All Videos

Deshhit: Hamas' 'torture room' in hospital!
Play Icon28:17
Deshhit: Hamas' 'torture room' in hospital!
PM Modi visits Team India dressing room
Play Icon4:12
PM Modi visits Team India dressing room
Indian Air Force (IAF) Scrambled Rafale Jets Aircraft To Search For ‘UFO’ Over Imphal Airport
Play Icon2:36
Indian Air Force (IAF) Scrambled Rafale Jets Aircraft To Search For ‘UFO’ Over Imphal Airport
Play Icon1:55
"They Have Been Sent Back" Mizoram DGP Explains On Myanmar Troops Situation
Tamil Nadu's Varathamanathi Dam Overflowed, Due To Continuous Rainfall | Maximum Level Of 66.47 Feet
Play Icon1:7
Tamil Nadu's Varathamanathi Dam Overflowed, Due To Continuous Rainfall | Maximum Level Of 66.47 Feet

Trending Videos

Deshhit: Hamas' 'torture room' in hospital!
play icon28:17
Deshhit: Hamas' 'torture room' in hospital!
PM Modi visits Team India dressing room
play icon4:12
PM Modi visits Team India dressing room
Indian Air Force (IAF) Scrambled Rafale Jets Aircraft To Search For ‘UFO’ Over Imphal Airport
play icon2:36
Indian Air Force (IAF) Scrambled Rafale Jets Aircraft To Search For ‘UFO’ Over Imphal Airport
play icon1:55
"They Have Been Sent Back" Mizoram DGP Explains On Myanmar Troops Situation
Tamil Nadu's Varathamanathi Dam Overflowed, Due To Continuous Rainfall | Maximum Level Of 66.47 Feet
play icon1:7
Tamil Nadu's Varathamanathi Dam Overflowed, Due To Continuous Rainfall | Maximum Level Of 66.47 Feet