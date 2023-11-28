trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692923
Uttarkashi Tunnel News: Rat hole miners arrive for horizontal drilling

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 02:32 AM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel News: The lives of 41 workers have to be saved by digging a 9 meter tunnel through rat mining.. For this, a team of rat miners has specially reached inside the tunnel.
