trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691644
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Drilling halted again

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 02:42 AM IST
The rescue team is just 12 meters away from the 41 laborers trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarkashi. It will take 12-14 hours to reach the drilling workers in Uttarkashi. The same distance of 12 meters remains between the 41 laborers and the rescue team in the tunnel.
Follow Us

All Videos

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: 41 workers will come out of the tunnel soon
Play Icon30:45
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: 41 workers will come out of the tunnel soon
2 terrorists killed in ongoing encounter in Rajouri
Play Icon10:59
2 terrorists killed in ongoing encounter in Rajouri
DNA: Modi's 'mission election' from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi
Play Icon3:53
DNA: Modi's 'mission election' from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi
DNA: When will the 41 workers be able to get out of the tunnel?
Play Icon19:46
DNA: When will the 41 workers be able to get out of the tunnel?
DNA: Deep Fake is 'Atom Bomb' of AI!
Play Icon12:36
DNA: Deep Fake is 'Atom Bomb' of AI!

Trending Videos

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: 41 workers will come out of the tunnel soon
play icon30:45
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: 41 workers will come out of the tunnel soon
2 terrorists killed in ongoing encounter in Rajouri
play icon10:59
2 terrorists killed in ongoing encounter in Rajouri
DNA: Modi's 'mission election' from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi
play icon3:53
DNA: Modi's 'mission election' from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi
DNA: When will the 41 workers be able to get out of the tunnel?
play icon19:46
DNA: When will the 41 workers be able to get out of the tunnel?
DNA: Deep Fake is 'Atom Bomb' of AI!
play icon12:36
DNA: Deep Fake is 'Atom Bomb' of AI!
uttarkashi tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel news,uttarkashi tunnel news today,tunnel collapse in uttarkashi,landslide in uttarkashi tunnel,uttarkashi tunnel news live,uttarkashi tunnel accident,uttarkashi tunnel collapse news,uttarkashi tunnel leakage,uttarakhand tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel hadsa,uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation,Uttarkashi,Silkyara Tunnel,Breaking News,Hindi News,majdoor video,uttarkashi tunnel hindi news,