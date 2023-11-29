trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693547
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Inside Story - How rat miners rescued 41 workers?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 09:08 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: When Rat Miner reached 41 laborers after removing the last stone of the tunnel, there was an atmosphere of happiness inside. Overcoming their fear, the Rat Mining team worked nonstop. One team after another kept digging the tunnel and removing the debris. By working in a small space he achieved a big goal.
