Uttarkashi Tunnel: Rescue operation enters final stage

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 03:10 AM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: 41 laborers are stranded in the Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand for the last 11 days. Now a big pipe is being drilled and inserted inside the tunnel to rescue the workers.
